Publicado 21/10/2020 15:01 | Atualizado 21/10/2020 15:35

Demi Moore, a doce Molly do filme 'Ghost - Do Outro Lado da Vida' e a determinada Diana Murphy de 'Proposta Indecente', clássicos do cinema mundial, compartilhou com os fãs um presente que recebeu de um um famoso florista e perfumista americano, Eric Buterbaugh: um buquê de rosas vermelhas em formato de vagina. Calma, gente! Ela publicou duas imagens das flores em sua rede social e explicou que o ramalhete faz parte de uma campanha a favor dos direitos reprodutivos das mulheres.



"Obrigado, Eric Buterbaugh, adorei minha escultura floral de vagina e amo você. Orgulho de você por apoiar mulheres em todos os lugares e usar sua plataforma para defender os direitos reprodutivos, proteger nossos direitos é essencial para termos nossos a igualdade", escreveu a atriz na legenda da publicação.





