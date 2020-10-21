"Obrigado, Eric Buterbaugh, adorei minha escultura floral de vagina e amo você. Orgulho de você por apoiar mulheres em todos os lugares e usar sua plataforma para defender os direitos reprodutivos, proteger nossos direitos é essencial para termos nossos a igualdade", escreveu a atriz na legenda da publicação.
Ver essa foto no Instagram
Thank you @ericbuterbaugh, I love my Floral Vagina Sculpture and I love YOU. Proud of you for supporting women everywhere and using your platform to champion reproductive rights. Protecting our reproductive rights is essential to protecting our rights of equality. Join me and @radvocacy in supporting @reprorights, a legal advocacy organization dedicated to repro rights, by sending these @ericbuterbaughla bouquets to women you love and want to protect, with 100% of the proceeds going to @reprorights. I’m sending one to @badgalriri If you can’t send a bouquet and are looking for other ways to help, check out my stories and @reprorights to learn about the immediate issues facing women in America. Do it not just for you, but for our sisters, daughters and future mothers. They are depending on us!